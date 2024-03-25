Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,851 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $188,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.05. 951,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,060. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

