Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $218.12 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $218,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.58. 3,829,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $347.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

