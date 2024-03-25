Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Lowered to $48.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.30 to $48.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,935,000 after acquiring an additional 231,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.