Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.14. 875,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.