Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

STIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 336,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

