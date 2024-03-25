Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.