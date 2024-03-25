Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.