Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ERJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 2,967,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

