Steem Tops One Day Volume of $118.45 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Steem has a market capitalization of $161.72 million and approximately $118.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,376.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.84 or 0.00707406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00129550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00062127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00203264 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00128413 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,474,621 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

