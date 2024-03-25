IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.09 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $28.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

