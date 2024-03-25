Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

CGBD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 131,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $838.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 762,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

