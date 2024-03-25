Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of RC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 514,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,224. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

