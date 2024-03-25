Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.85.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $628.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.36. The company has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

