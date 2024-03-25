BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Up 1.0 %

BANFP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

