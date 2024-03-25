Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

