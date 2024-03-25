Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE WTE traded up C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$22.73 and a 52-week high of C$33.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

