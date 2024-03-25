Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of AND stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$43.39. 3,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,020. The firm has a market cap of C$845.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

