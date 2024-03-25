Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells 12,107 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

SES stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.06. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.64.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SES. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.