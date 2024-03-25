RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RadNet
RadNet Stock Performance
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $18,477,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $17,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RadNet
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.