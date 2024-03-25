RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,902. RadNet has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,382.81 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $18,477,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $17,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.