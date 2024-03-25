First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 186,992 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.46.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.