iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 234,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 476,622 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.63.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.