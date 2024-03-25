Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
