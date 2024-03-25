Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

