Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.57. 298,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,614,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

