Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 8.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.32. 500,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,370,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 234,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

