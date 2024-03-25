Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 49,456 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.85.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
