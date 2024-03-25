Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.59. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,665 shares trading hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

