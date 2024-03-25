Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.59. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,665 shares trading hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.