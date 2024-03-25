Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $82.23

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.23, but opened at $80.00. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 269,578 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

