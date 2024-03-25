Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 361,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 315,839 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

