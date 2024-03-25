Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $112.66

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.66, but opened at $109.00. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 170,572 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.