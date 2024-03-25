Fulcrum Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,180% compared to the average volume of 231 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $9.37. 385,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,908. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

