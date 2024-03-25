Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down to $179.65

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $179.65, but opened at $172.90. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $176.88, with a volume of 13,470,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 349.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

