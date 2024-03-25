Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.93. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 97,711 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

