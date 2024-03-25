Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 165,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 283,991 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Paymentus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 43.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,637,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 494,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 107,318 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,806,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.