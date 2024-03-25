Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,257,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 4,976,637 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $554.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

