Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of D traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 1,311,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,964. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

