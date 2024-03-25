36,426 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Bought by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,292,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000.

NYSEARCA HELO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.90. 108,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $56.01.

