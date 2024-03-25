Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.48. 468,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,553. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

