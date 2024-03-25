Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

CVX stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

