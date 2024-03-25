Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

