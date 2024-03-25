Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

