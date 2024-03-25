Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
