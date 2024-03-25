Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41,600 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,517.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $12,242,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,316. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

