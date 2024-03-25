Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

