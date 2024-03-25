Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 381,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

