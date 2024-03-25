Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 104,506 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,734. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

