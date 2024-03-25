Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,448 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.23. 782,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.