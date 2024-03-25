Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.21. 421,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,290. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

