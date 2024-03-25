American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 536,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,004. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.