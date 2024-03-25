Bioventix PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 68 (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bioventix Stock Performance

LON:BVXP traded down GBX 128 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,472 ($56.93). The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,402 ($43.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,100 ($64.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,634.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,177.55. The firm has a market cap of £233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,891.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bioventix news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.47), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,315,085.93). Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

