Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.40

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GAMA traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,370 ($17.44). The company had a trading volume of 429,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,226.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,136.74. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,418 ($18.05). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

