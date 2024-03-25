Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON CAML traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,075. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 150.60 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.57 ($3.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

